The Music and Theatre Department of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will present the comedy “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” at 7 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 2.
Performances are in the Cecilian Auditorium in the Conservatory of Music on the campus of SMWC. Performances are open and free to the public.
Karen Crispin is directing, and cast members include Allyson Groves, Adam Stattner, Roselyn Rider, Carmela D’Agostino, Ali Abdoulkadri, Vivian D’Agostino, Antonia Taylor and Keylan Bryant.
This comedy is based on the book by Ian McWethy. Carol Danes’ dream is finally coming true: she is going to direct for the first time at the Red Barn Theatre. She has one day to cast the leads for Romeo and Juliet, but what seems like an easy task turns into a nightmare as Carol sees some of the most bizarre auditions the casting room has ever seen.
More information is available at smwc.edu/category/events/
