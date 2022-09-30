SMWC prepares tomorrow’s health care heroes

Nursing has been a fast-growing major at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College since its introduction in 2015.
Its popularity has prompted the expansion of other health-related programs, which are also seeing significant gains in enrollment despite the heavy toll COVID-19 is taking on the healthcare industry.
SMWC senior Kara Shafer says her resolve to become a nurse hasn’t wavered.
“With every class and clinical, my passion for nursing grows, and the pandemic has not changed that. I have become more excited to start my career because I know there is a vast need and I’ll be able to help,” said Shafer.
In addition to the flagship nursing baccalaureate, SMWC has expanded its offerings to include exercise science, kinesiology and paramedic science degrees, emergency medical technician certification, graduate degrees in nursing and healthcare administration and a post-graduate Family Nurse Practitioner certification.
“The demand for nurses and other health-related professionals remains high and SMWC graduates have a high rate of job placement,” says Marcia Miller, department chair and professor of nursing.
The nursing program consistently meets its maximum cohort size and exercise science has grown by over 300% in just two years, according to the Office of Institutional Research. Miller says students choose SMWC because of the individualized, student-centered approach.
“We have enough support to make sure no one falls through the cracks. Everyone has a nursing mentor, and together, we determine what support you need based on your learning style,” said Miller.
SMWC differentiates itself in the nursing market with small class sizes and the ability to customize learning experiences that support student success.
As the college expands its athletic programs, Miller has made it a point to welcome student-athletes – a practice that isn’t widely shared by other nursing programs. With demanding academic and clinical requirements, faculty understand the added support student-athletes need to thrive.
“Professors welcomed me with open arms. They were progressive planners, so I had time to work my athletic commitments around classes, and they were willing to make arrangements when I was on the road so that I would not miss any opportunities,” said Schafer, a member of the volleyball team.
Flexibility draws the attention of non-traditional students, too. About 10% of current students are pursuing nursing as a second career through the fast-track program.
Cliff Jackson is a fast-track student with experience in business and accounting. After years of working long hours, he wanted a career that allowed better work-life balance.
“My whole family is in the nursing field. They work three days per week, where I work seven and would work an eighth day if we had one. Since I have young kids, the draw to nursing was to get away from working 70-80 hours a week,” said Jackson.
When considering nursing school, Jackson found SMWC could meet his three priorities: to get through the program as quickly as possible, balance school while working full time, and gain as much hands-on experience in the process. SMWC customized an accelerated program to help him become a registered nurse in roughly 18 months.
Miller’s long-term goal is to add a second nursing cohort and to grow the post-graduate offerings. She said she never envisioned the nursing program as strictly baccalaureate, but an incubator hub for new and innovative programs.
Penny Quinn saw opportunity for growth in the health and wellness programming when she joined SMWC as an associate professor and department chair in 2019. With funding from the Lilly Endowment Inc., the college was able to launch an exercise science major. In just two years, enrollment has jumped to 42 students.
Quinn associates some of the growth to the college’s focused expansion of athletics, which brings a student population whose interests lean toward health and wellness-related careers, as well as job market demand.
“Health and wellness-related career opportunities are growing nationwide as our population is living longer and doing more to ensure their lifetime is as active and healthy as possible,” said Quinn.
Lilly Endowment grant funds provided for lab renovations, new equipment and a dedicated associate professor of exercise science.
— This article was submitted by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
