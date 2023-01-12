Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has opened the application process for its Musician of Promise scholarship.
The scholarship is applied toward tuition cost only.
To qualify, the person must be a first-time student attending SMWC full-time in a music degree program and living on campus. Students must also have a 3.0 GPA, submit an audition request form followed by an audition, essay and interview.
The deadline to apply is March 5.
For more information, go to smwc.edu/mop.
