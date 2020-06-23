SMWC offers graduate certificate in women’s leadership

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will introduce its newest post-graduate program to start in August, the graduate certificate in women’s leadership.
This eight-week certificate program will provide students with opportunities to learn skills crucial in the development of leadership. Ideal applicants can have an undergraduate degree in various fields.
This unique hybrid immersion program begins with students arriving on campus on Friday evening and staying until Sunday afternoon. Then students will work with instructors online through a learning management system. Additionally, students will have an assigned adviser through the duration of the eight weeks.
Research shows that although women make up 47% of the workforce, only 6% of companies have women CEO’s. In addition, women make up 50.8% of the U.S. population, earning 57% of undergraduate degrees and make up 52.5% of the college-educated workforce. However, women lag substantially in leadership positions.
For more information on the Graduate Certificate in Women’s Leadership, visit smwc.edu/gcwl or email admissions@smwc.edu
