Students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be able to study exercise science starting the next academic year.
The on-campus program will prepare students for professional graduate programs. It will prepare students with the skills and knowledge to be a leader in this broad and growing field, according to a SMWC news release.
The exercise science laboratories at SMWC will have state-of-the art equipment, and the small lab class sizes will allow for a deep knowledge base and personal development within health and fitness.
Exercise science — the study of human movement and relationships between fitness, exercise, diet and health — is a new bachelor of science degree in the department of science and mathematics that will be offered beginning fall 2021.
Coursework includes sport and exercise physiology, fitness assessment and programming, principles in human movement, health behaviors and prevention strategies, and nutrition for health, exercise and sport.
“We are excited to offer this in-demand program to current and incoming students this fall,” said Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs. “This provides a natural link to the expansion of the college’s growing healthcare programs like nursing and kinesiology, and it is a good fit for student-athletes who have an interest in related professions.”
This addition is among a number of academic programs that have been added in the past two years as a part of SMWC’s focus to meet students where they are and provide expanded offerings to meet prospective student demand.
Recipients of this degree can go into careers such as fitness and wellness trainers or advisors, athletic therapist or qualify for graduate studies in the related field.
The employment demand for exercise science and kinesiology careers is projected to increase 15% through 2029.
“SMWC’s science department is keeping up with popular degree programs, with exercise science being the most recent addition,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president enrollment management and institutional technology. “We are so pleased with those who have made this career path for students possible.”
