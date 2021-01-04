Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College residential students and athletes will be required to complete COVID-19 testing as they return to campus this semester, according to college officials.
Also, starting next week, athletic teams will be required to undergo weekly testing.
"This allows us to know before people come back and start living together again or practicing together again whether they are healthy at the time they came back," said Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs.
Classes start next Monday.
The college is using Lucid Laboratory Services with the goal of more quickly identifying and isolating infected individuals, and results will be provided within 24 hours. Employees also can use the service, although testing is not mandatory. Commuter students are encouraged to test.
Testing will be free for employees and students, with costs covered by insurance or through the CARES Act, Clark said. Those using the service must fill out a screening questionnaire with at least one affirmative answer.
Last semester, the college offered testing for symptomatic students and employees through its Health Services Clinic on campus, with a 24-hour turnaround, she said.
"We had a really successful fall semester" in terms of numbers of students and employees testing positive, she said. The Health Services Clinic will continue to provide testing for symptomatic individuals and other general healthcare needs.
But with COVID still prevalent in the community, state and nation, once the college learned of the new testing opportunity through Independent Colleges of Indiana, "We decided to take advantage of it," Clark said.
The added service "allows a second layer of knowing and some comfort level of knowing whether you are positive or negative," Clark said. It will also be of benefit to athletes, who practice and play in close proximity, although they wear masks during most practices.
If one athlete tests positive, the whole team may have to quarantine, she said.
"We do know that the earlier you can detect or isolate a student with COVID, it helps mitigate other exposure or possible infection," Clark said.
The college has about 190 student-athletes, or about 35% of on-campus students.
Lucid will have a representative on campus full-time.
All students are expected to use the #CampusClear app, used for daily health monitoring, for the remainder of the academic year.
Clark said the college never had to shut down classes last semester or change daily operations because of COVID cases. The college had "a lot of buy-in" for its mitigation protocols.
"People were really cooperative and I expect that again this semester," Clark said.
Students should not return to campus if they are ill or exhibiting symptoms until they have recuperated, the college says. Also, students should continue to follow regular COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and physically distancing.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days will be considered exempt from the required testing, according to SMWC. "You must provide documentation of your prior positive COVID-19 illness in order to opt-out of the test."
Testing requirements could change as the semester unfolds, Clark said. "We will be adjusting and making decisions as we get further into this weekly testing."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
