Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has hired two new leaders for its marketing and human resources operations and has promoted one leader to the newly created post of strategic communications director.
William “B.J.” Riley, a 32-year veteran of the newspaper industry, now serves as marketing director, and Lisa Pepperworth, formerly of Clabber Girl Corp., is the new human resources director. Dee Reed, formerly the executive director of marketing and communications, has been named executive director of strategic communications.
Riley comes to The Woods from Horizon Publications where he worked as group publisher for four daily and seven weekly newspapers in Indiana and Ohio. Previously, Riley served as publisher of the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute, a CNHI newspaper. He is a 2016 business administration graduate of SMWC’s online program, Woods Online, and a graduate of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute.
Riley began in his new role Aug. 12 and leads The Woods' team of creative, communications and marketing professionals to advance the strategic priorities of the college.
Pepperworth served as vice president for human resources at Clabber Girl Corporation for 13 years. She has formerly served as human resources director, assistant administrator and associate administrator at Terre Haute Regional Hospital/HCA, and as district manager for Manpower Inc. She holds a master’s degree in human resource development and bachelor’s degree in business management, both from Indiana State University.
She began at The Woods on Aug. 1 and directs the administration of human resource functions for SMWC.
Reed led SMWC’s marketing and communications efforts for nine years. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in digital media communications from SMWC, she holds an associate’s degree from the American Academy of Art in Chicago and is a graduate of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute.
In her new role in the president’s office, she continues to be media spokesperson for the college. She will also continue to represent the College in the community, lead the College’s diversity efforts and champion the initiatives of SMWC President Dottie King.
