Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is among the recipients of about $454,000 in federal matching grants announced Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
SMWC will receive $28,200 toward a project to rehab its main entrance gate.
The college was founded in 1840, and the main gate was built in 1918. It is one of the early landscape features in a plan that expanded and enhanced the campus. It is a highly recognizable landmark made of brick and limestone, with walls that curve inward toward the metal picket-style pair of gates.
In all, the 15 federal grants announced Tuesday provide a match of more than $524,000 in local and private funds.
The funds come from the National Park Service, a part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to the states through the Historic Preservation Fund Program.
