SMWC earns Indiana Landmarks award for preserving historic campus

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is one of two winners of Indiana Landmarks’ 2022 Sandi Servaas Memorial Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in historic preservation.
The Lew Wallace Study Preservation Society in Crawfordsville also won the award.
Located in western Vigo County, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has made historic preservation an important component in the vitality of its campus, leveraging its landmark buildings in strategic planning, fundraising and tourism efforts, according to a press release. In 2009, the liberal arts college’s administration consulted with staff from the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology and Indiana Landmarks on the implications of listing the college in the National Register of Historic Places and its impact on plans for future stewardship.
Aided by grants from Indiana Landmarks’ Partners in Preservation program, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Sisters of Providence nominated the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District — encompassing 131 acres and 66 structures built between 1844 and 1969 — to the National Register. The successful listing 2017 spurred the groups to broaden awareness of the historic campus, including sponsoring talks, tours and exhibits showcasing its architecture.
Increased awareness of its heritage led the college to rehabilitate the campus’s entrance gate and nearby gatehouse, adapted to serve as a welcome center for visitors. Now, restoration is underway in the auditorium of the 1913 Conservatory of Music, which hosts campus theater, chorale and other music programs. The historic district’s National Register status enabled Saint Mary-of-the-Woods to apply for grants from the federal Historic Preservation Fund used for both projects.
“At a time when other colleges in Indiana have chosen to demolish historic campus buildings, it is impressive to see a small college with a commitment to historic preservation,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks.
“By discovering what treasures these buildings are, we’ve been able to weave individual building stories into fundraising efforts, making once inhibitive renovations part of strategic planning that restores function to underutilized spaces,” said King. “We want to invite people to the Woods as we refurbish these buildings.”
Established in 1976, the Sandi Servaas Memorial Award honors the dynamic spirit and contributions of former Indiana Landmarks staffer Sandi Servaas, who was working to raise public awareness and support for preservation at her untimely death in 1975. As winners of the youth-serving category, The Lew Wallace Study Preservation Society receives a check for $1,000. Organizational winner Saint Mary-of-the-Woods receives $2,000. Both organizations receive the original sculpture “No Doors to Lock Out the Past” by Evansville sculptor John McNaughton.
