SMWC creates office of diversity, equity, inclusion

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Thursday announced the creation of an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, saying the institution is making firm its commitment to long-held values.
SMWC President Dottie King said Dee Reed has been named associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and will lead the new office.
Reed previously served as The Woods executive director of strategic communications and executive director of marketing and communications.
“From our inception, we were a multicultural place, founded by immigrants from France who did not speak English, sent here to educate young women during a time when women were not being educated,” King said in a news release.
“From that time until now, we have believed that supporting diverse populations creates a culture of personal and intellectual growth," King said. "We know that learning is enhanced when we share our unique perspectives, discover our commonalities and encourage respect for our differences.”
Reed will develop strategies to establish an increasingly diverse, equitable and inclusive academic environment while providing opportunities for students to embrace social justice and develop knowledge and skills necessary for making thoughtful, responsible contributions. She will manage initiatives to broaden college access, support student success and expand programming, facilitate organizational change and work on on town-gown initiatives.
“It’s important to understand that this is about much more than checking a box and counting numbers,” said Reed. “This is about impacting our community to change the future through honest, respectful conversations that leads to self-reflection and embraces the value of every individual. As an institution, we have a responsibility to our students to broaden perspectives and to interrupt habituated modes of thinking.”
Reed has been a voice for advancing inclusion at The Woods. She was instrumental in the formation of the SMWC Diversity Council and the Black Student Association, which she is the chair and advisor, respectively. She was recognized by the City of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission for her work with diversity and inclusion in 2015. She actively works with the Vigo County School Corp.'s Diversity Internship Program to mentor minority students.
