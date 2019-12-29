In October, Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College announced that a nine-year saga had finally come to a close. Its challenge of a federal audit was successful, and it would not have to repay $42 million in federal student aid funding.
“It’s total vindication for the school,” college president Dottie King said in making the announcement. While the college didn’t have to pay back financial aid, the challenge had cost it $800,000 in legal fees over the years.
At issue was SMWC’s participation in federal student aid programs in 2005 to 2010. The U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General initially found The Woods out of compliance with regard to distance education funding.
The 2012 federal audit said the college’s distance learning programs did not meet the regulatory definition of “telecommunications courses” and should instead have been categorized as “correspondence” courses.
In October, SMWC announced the Department of Education had reversed that finding, and it received an administrative judge’s order dismissing the case.
• In December, the college announced it is adding men’s basketball to its slate of intercollegiate athletic programs, with the first season of competitive play in 2021-22. The addition brings to 14 the total number of varsity sports offered at the college.
• SMWC will keep its academic year 2020-21 tuition the same as its 2019-20 rate and provide a tuition guarantee to all undergraduate degree-seeking students, the administration announced in October.
Next fall, SMWC will offer all undergraduate students in a degree-seeking campus or online program the advantage of paying the same tuition rate for four years as the fall 2019 rate. This tuition guarantee will provide eligible students with a set tuition rate from freshman through senior years, allowing students and families to better plan for their higher education expenses.
• SMWC’s campus program enrollment this fall was about 520, the third highest total enrollment since the college’s founding in 1840.
Rose-Hulman
• For the 21st consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology was ranked at the top of U.S. engineering colleges focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education, according to the ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges Guide. The ranking was released in September.
• In April, the Kremer Innovation Center opened, making available 13,800-square feet of additional equipment, lab space and classrooms for students to showcase their creativity, design new products and complete projects.
• In June, construction began on a new $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building located on the east side of campus. It is scheduled for completion for the 2021-22 school year. It will have collaboration workspaces, design studios, flexible classrooms, chemistry laboratories and faculty innovation spaces.
Ivy Tech
• In July, it was announced that Ivy Tech Community College will receive $175,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to educate and prepare a pipeline of specialists in addiction and mental health to combat the opioid addiction crisis in the state.
