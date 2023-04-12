Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s Department of Music and Theatre will present its annual spring band and choral concerts in April as part of the family weekend activities.
Under the direction of John McIntyre, professor of music, the SMWC Concert Band will present its concert, “Around the World with the SMWC Concert Band” at 7 p.m. April 20 in the Cecilian Auditorium located in the Conservatory of Music. The concert will feature musical pieces representing eight countries, according to a press release.
The SMWC Choirs will present the concert, “Of-The-Woods,” under the direction of Michael Boswell, associate professor of music, at 3 p.m. April 23 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Both concerts will be free and open to the public. Visit smwc.edu/events for more information.
