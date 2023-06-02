Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has been awarded a $25,000 Ball Venture Fund grant that it will use to develop a pre-veterinary program for equine studies.
SMWC was one of five Indiana independent colleges announced as winners of the competitive grant program.
The 2023 recipients were chosen from a field of 39 proposals. The Ball Brothers Foundation (Muncie) established the grant and it is administered by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
SMWC will share $100,000 in seed funding for initiatives to stimulate creativity and innovation.
The Woods pre-veterinary program for equine studies will focus on hands-on learning for students to learn how to handle horses and other large animals.
The grant "will give the college the opportunity to add technology to our hands-on equine classes, which will boost the level of our pre-vet curriculum and prepare students to be successful in veterinary school," said Janet Clark, SMWC provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The program’s overarching goal is to increase the student pipeline for Indiana veterinarians and for the students to complete their undergraduate degrees with excellent training before their graduate school experience, according to a college news release.
Also receiving grant funds was Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, which received $12,500.
SMWC is now accepting applications for the new bachelor of science in equine pre-vet medicine to start in August. To learn more, visit smwc.edu/equinestudies or contact us at admissions@smwc.edu
