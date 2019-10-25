SMWC announces new strategic plan for academics, athletics

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is dreaming big, both academically and athletically, and outlined its plans for the future at the President’s Gala on Friday at Hamilton Arena in the Knoerle Center.
With a focus on promoting the college and accentuating its core mission, President Dottie King introduced the Aspire Even Higher Strategic Plan and made clear the college’s intention to grow.
The plan prioritizes advancing SMWC in academics, campus environment and the college’s outreach locally, regionally and nationally. The concepts of spirituality, enrollment and innovation are woven across the three priorities.
With input from students, faculty, staff, administrators, trustees and alumni through a series of dream and focus sessions, the 40-member strategic plan steering committee developed the plan to strengthen the institution across all areas and build a foundation for future growth.
Chief among the college’s bold goals is to achieve university status and offer doctoral programs by Fall 2022.
King said no specific program has been selected for advancement, but added it’s something the college will pursue for the life of the plan.
“Academically, we have to look at what level we offer degrees. Will it continue to only be undergraduate and masters degrees?” King said. “I think it’s bold we’re putting it out there with no specific plan as to what the first doctoral program would be.”
Outside the classroom, King said it’s important the college continue to grow its athletic programs and strive for a transition to full membership in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Currently SMWC competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
“We’re really dreaming about a bigger athletic footprint than we have now,” King said. “We’d also like to use the land we have to develop an athletic complex and take more advantage of our equine program.
“I think we’re dreaming pretty big all around.”
One of the initiatives under the new plan is the launch of a refreshed brand strategy including a new version of the college logo — a circle with the college’s name abbreviated S, M, W, C, against a solid background featuring the its brand colors.
Other objectives and tactics include plans for SMWC to:
Grow new academic programs to enhance recruitment opportunities and choices for students in an ever-changing workforce
Develop a statement to better articulate and strengthen SMWC’s Catholic identity and values
Expand international internships and study abroad opportunities that will elevate student networking and global awareness
Increase diversity of the student population by 10% through international partnerships and regional minority mentoring programs by the year 2025
Develop a Center for Teaching and Learning to promote student-centered strategies that are culturally responsive and engaging to diverse viewpoints and perspectives
Create 5, 10 and 20-year master plans with an emphasis on improving academic and residential facilities.
Attended by more than 300 people, the gala featured brief remarks from Barbara Brugnaux, chair of the SMWC board of trustees; Greg Gibson, trustee emeritus; Indiana state Senator Jon Ford; and Sisters of Providence General Superior Dawn Tomaszewski.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com.
