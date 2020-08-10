SMWC announces changes to homecoming

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today announced today while its Homecoming 2020 athletic competitions are currently scheduled to continue, other in-person activities will be altered due to concerns over COVID-19.
The Woods also said it will be moving to virtual events in place of in-person activities for alumni. That does mean canceling favorites such as the Beer and BBQ tent and the live alumni choral and band concert, as the college is seeking to limit the number of visitors and interactions on campus.
“Resilience is our word of the year,” SWMC President Dottie King said in a news release. “It seems perfect that our theme for this year’s event is taken from the Saint Mother Theodore Guerin quote, ‘A good spirit reigns in our house.’ We’ll be celebrating moderately with our students on campus and virtually with our alumni.”
Student activities such as spirit week and the glow run are scheduled to continue with protocols in place for physical distancing and mandatory masks for participants.
“We are planning for the students to have homecoming, but we are proceeding with care as we ensure measures to protect them while allowing them time to have some fun and take a break from classes,” said Aimee Janssen-Robinson, associate vice president for student life.
Student athletic competitions for women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball and an equestrian show are currently scheduled to continue and will follow strict COVID-19 protocols as laid out by their respective associations. In-person, game-day spectator attendance is under review by the college.
A variety of virtual events are being planned, and the college will be looking to increase engagement of alumni, students and parents through social media.
SMWC postponed its annual reunion activities in May, informing about 400 alumni that the college will celebrate with them in May 2021.
“When we had to share the news about reunion, alumni were sad but understanding. From then until now, so many of us have adopted virtual experiences as part of our new normal,” said said Sarah Mahady, alumni director. “We’re emphasizing the ‘home’ in homecoming this year and have plans in place for a fun and meaningful time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.