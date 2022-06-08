SMWC adds myoskeletal message therapy degree, minor

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced the addition of an associate of science degree in myoskeletal massage therapy beginning in fall 2022. The program will also be offered as a minor.
Penny Quinn, department chair of sciences and mathematics at the college, said, “This is a wonderful new opportunity at The Woods for individuals interested in a career focused on personal wellness. Successful students will be able to earn a terrific salary in a field that allows them to determine their own schedule, and in only two years. We can’t wait to start our first cohort.”
Completion of the program with either an AS degree or a minor will prepare students to apply for state licensure. Upon completion, a student will have 11 certifications and will not need to complete continuing education units for as many as eight years after graduation, allowing a graduate to practice as soon as they pass the state licensure exam.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is one of five private colleges in the country to offer this degree and the second in the country to offer it as a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.