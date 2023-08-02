An early Wednesday morning incident at Candlewood Suites at 721 Wabash Ave. has shut down its power, as well as the power at the Terre Haute Children's Museum next door, Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.
An alarm came in at 6:43 a.m., and firefighters encountered smoke in the basement from an arcing electrical box. No fire was visible, only the arcing wires in the electrical box. Arcing is a type of discharge that occurs when electrons flow between two conductors capable of carrying an electrical current.
Firefighters immediately cleared the residents of all the Candlewood Suites' floors then ventilated the building of smoke. Teams were on the scene for more than two hours.
Main power was shut down, which also caused the Children's Museum to be without electricity. Electricians are on the scene now, though when power will be restored is unknown as of midday Wednesday.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefights and the cause of the incident was found to be electrical in nature.
