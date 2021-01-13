Vigo County is among six communities selected by Indiana Humanities to host a Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit that dives into water — an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically.
Water/Ways will make six-week stops at Centerville, Madison, New Harmony, North Webster, Rolling Prairie and West Terre Haute from June 26, 2021,to April 10, 2022.
The exhibit is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a division of the Smithsonian that brings high-quality exhibits and resources to rural communities.
In addition to the exhibition, each community has been given $2,000 in project funds to host community programs around the themes of the exhibition and create an exhibit that explores their community’s relationship to water.
“In societies across the globe, water serves as a source of peace and contemplation. Authors and artists are inspired by the complex character of water. But water also plays a practical role in American society,” Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, said in a news release. “For these reasons and many more, we are excited to take the Water/Ways exhibit around the state to help reveal our connections to water and the role it plays in our lives.”
The exhibit schedule is:
• North Webster Public Library (North Webster), June 26 to Aug. 8;
• La Porte County Soil and Water Conversation District (Rolling Prairie), Aug. 14 to Sept. 26;
• University of Southern Indiana/Historic New Harmony (New Harmony), Oct. 2 to Nov. 14;
• Riverscape/Wabash River Development Beautification Inc. (West Terre Haute), Nov. 20 to Dec. 30;
• Jefferson County Public Library (Madison), Jan. 8 to Feb. 20, 2022;
• Cope Environmental Center (Centerville), Feb. 26 to April 10, 2022.
This traveling exhibit follows the 2019 and 2020 tour of another Smithsonian-curated exhibit, Crossroads, which explored change in rural America.
