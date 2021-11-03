Smashing pumpkins: Students, community members find exercise an 'emotional relief'

Pumpkins suffered so that humans wouldn’t have to as much on Wednesday evening.
The Pride Center of Terre Haute and the Indiana State University Honors Council co-sponsored a pumpkin smash at Wolf Field for students approaching their finals to cathartically exorcise their frustrations. The event was the brainchild of Jocelyn Burbrink, an ISU senior studying social work and Honors Council member interning at the Pride Center.
“Basically what we wanted to do was give an outlet for students and community members to come over and smash a couple pumpkins, get some anger out,” she said. “It’s kind of stressful on campus right now and it’s a way to get people and have some fun.”
Those participating wrote what was causing them anxiety on pumpkins provided by the groups, then placed them on a tarp and began whaling away at them with baseball bats.
“If you have something negative — you don’t know how to express it, you’re just holding it in and you can’t really tell anybody, you just write it down on the pumpkin and smash it,” Burbrink said, adding that she just might give it a go herself.
Some communities host pumpkin smashes to keep pumpkins out of landfills and instead be composted. Katie Lugar, a member of both the Pride Center and Honors Council, suggested that be part of their smashing event.
“We wanted to be mindful of food waste,” she said,” adding they also teamed with the school’s Office of Sustainability and reTHink, Inc. “Have a fun event for students but also be responsible with what we’re using.”
Pride Center President Nichelle Campbell-Miller noted, “Anger management and being able to effectively express yourself is something we really want to push for. Teaching youth and adults because that’s not always something we learn how to do.”
Campbell-Miller acknowledged that the gay community is frequently the victim of the anger of the unenlightened.
“The LGBT community is a very marginalized group and often experiences a lot of violence towards them,” she said. “This will give a lot of people the opportunity to express themselves by writing on those pumpkins and getting it all out, a safe space to do so.”
The crowd cheered each participant with whoops and hollers. First up was Cameron O’Hare, a sophomore studying applied medicine who had written “Finals” on his pumpkin, which he split in two with his second swing of the bat.
“The classes I take have pretty high expectations,” he said. “I also wrote ‘drama’ on it because this semester has been a roller coaster. I took the pumpkin and smashed it to the ground and it felt great. It has been a good stress reliever.”
Haley Burke, a sophomore history major, wrote “Being an adult” on her pumpkin. “I turned 20 recently, so it’s just like actually being an adult finally and having to figure everything out,” she said.
Her pumpkin also mentioned term papers and homework. “I worked on homework for seven hours yesterday and didn’t even make a very big dent,” she said. “This was helpful.”
Honors Council president Emma Donnahoe said, “There’s a lot at this point in the semester to be really stressed about. It’s nice to just get it out there. Sometimes it’s the physical activity is what you need to get it out there.”
Senior criminology major Noah Rogers exulted, “That pumpkin got destroyed. It was great. A lot of things are causing me anxiety. I’ve never done a smashing event like this before, so it was very nice to write some stuff down and then just destroy it. It makes you feel better because college is hard.”
Not all pumpkin vandals were students. Edie Hollis, a community member, saw the Pride Center’s Facebook post for the event. “I have a very stressful job, so I thought, ‘Perfect!’” Her pumpkin cited climate change, COVID and unsupportive family members.
“It was amazing to personify all my feelings and just kick ‘em to the curb,” Hollis said. “I think everybody should do this — this is great. There would be a lot fewer angry people if everybody did this.”
Burbrick in fact did smash a pumpkin and said the experience was even better than she expected.
“I’m out of breath — I just feel like I needed to do that,” she said. “I needed something to go right. It’s an emotional relief.”
