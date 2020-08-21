Smallpox outbreak marked by anti-vaccine efforts

Smallpox was racing around the world by the start of the 20th century.
About 300 million people died worldwide during the outbreak, which raged primarily from 1900 though 1902.
In Indiana, Delaware County put towns under quarantine. In Grant County, all jail inmates and residents of the soldiers’ and orphans’ homes were vaccinated. An Alexandria man, being cared for while in quarantine, went “delirious” and escaped his nurse; his frozen body was found the next day.
And in Terre Haute, Frank D. Blue refused to let his son be vaccinated.
Blue was secretary of the Anti-Vaccination Society of America. His story has been retold by those in support of and those opposing mandatory vaccinations.
Today’s current COVID-19 pandemic has some parallels to Blue’s story.
He was the editor of the Society’s periodical titled “Vaccination.” The society’s president at the time, L.H. Piehn, was a Nora Springs, Iowa, banker whose daughter was reported to have died from the effects of smallpox vaccination in 1894, according to the History of Vaccines website.
In one “Vaccination” article, Blue listed ways that activists could respond, including the establishment of more anti-vaccination societies and distributing pamphlets. He wanted to sponsor contests for writing propaganda that set the facts straight about vaccinations.
Blue was a follower of T.V. Gifford, an Indiana physician who ran the Kokomo Invalid Sanatorium. Gifford urged exercise, phrenology, a water cure and good nutrition.
When Blue wouldn’t have his son, Cleo, vaccinated, the Vigo County health board refused to let the boy attend school. Blue sued the school principal and the teacher.
Blue brought in experts who noted the wide range of opinions against vaccinating against a disease that most physicians knew only through books.
“The homeopaths and eclectics all testified that vaccination was an exploded theory, and challenged the production of authentic cases in which it has proven its efficiency in preventing the disease,” reported the Indianapolis Journal in January 1898.
The case was decided in early 1900 by the Indiana Supreme Court, which upheld the health board order.
Blue lost. The court, however, did not discuss the efficacy of smallpox vaccinations.
Perhaps in a forewarning of things to come with COVID-19, the Supreme Court wrote: “A municipal board of health, together with the school board of the city, have power to make and enforce an order that all pupils who decline to be vaccinated shall be excluded from the public schools during a threatened epidemic of smallpox.”
Forcing vaccination during an epidemic did not violate the U.S. Constitution, the court found.
“Article 8, Section 1 of the constitution, guaranteeing to the children of the State the privilege of attending the public schools without paying tuition does not give any that privilege who refuse to submit to proper rules or school discipline, or other proper and necessary, rules,” the ruling noted.
Blue had not been alone in Indiana. Children from at least five other Terre Haute families were sent home due to a lack of vaccinations.
A vaccination order was again issued in Terre Haute in 1903. Children of opponents went to school but turned around and left.
One family’s children ran in one school door and out another. A teacher then moved her pupils from their classroom while managing to hold the intrusive kids in another room.
By 1980, smallpox was declared to be eradicated.
Currently, the Indiana State Board of Health requires students at various grade levels to be vaccinated against chickenpox; measles, mumps and rubella; Hepatitis A; Varicella; Meningococcal (MCV4) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis).
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and the state has not released any rules concerning future coronavirus vaccinations.
Exemptions from established vaccinations are allowed if a school gives a waiver (not to exceed 20 days); a parent files a statement that a health department or physician determined that “extreme” circumstances delayed a student’s vaccinations; or there is a valid religious or medical exemption on file.
