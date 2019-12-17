Small group rallies in favor of impeachment

A handful of diehards braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to rally in support of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Waving signs in front of the Vigo County Courthouse as cars passed on U.S. 41, the half-dozen protesters called on the U.S. House to impeach the president.
The House is expected to vote today on two impeachment articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Sally Hassler, of Clay County, said she was protesting so that future generations can see people didn’t stand idly by.
“We have a wonderful system but it’s crumbling,” Hassler said. “They’re not following the Constitution, not following the checks and balances, and I want my grandbabies and all kids to grow up and see a democracy and not a dictatorship.”
Connie Miller said much the same, adding that she feels it’s important to hold those in a position of power accountable for their actions.
“He doesn’t recognize what the values of Americans are, I don’t think,” said Miller, of Terre Haute. “It’s all about power and greed for him.”
But both Hassler and Miller said it’s most concerning the president seems to borrows his governance style from authoritarians like Russia’s Vladimir Putins and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
What with his denigration of the media, top U.S. intelligence officials and near-daily Twitter tirades in his three years in office, Hassler and Miller worry that if left unchecked that behavior could become the norm.
“If you know anything about history, that’s where dictators and authoritarians start,” Miller said.
Jim Prevo, of Marshall, Illinois, said it’s time people stand up and demand, “better, less criminal government.”
So far as he’s concerned, the House has done its job laying out the facts of the impeachment inquiry through witness testimony and corroboration of what was supposed by the initial whistle-blower.
Taking all into consideration, Prevo said, and it’s left him with but one impression of the president.
“He is the worst president that we’ve ever had,” Prevo said.
The president has maintained throughout the inquiry he’s done nothing improper and that the proceedings are no more than a political witch hunt.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
