Small businesses form relationships with customers to try to endure pandemic

Small business owners are happy to see customers frequent their businesses again after a spring and summer that included mandatory shutdowns and gradual reopenings.
Even better still, those business owners were glad last week to have the spotlight on Small Business Saturday as they try and recoup what's been lost.
Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 by American Express as the country climbed its way out of a recession that disproportionately affected small businesses.
Small business owners now find themselves competing against chain stores and the prevalence of online shopping as experts warn against gathering with many others indoors.
At Rock-a-Buy Baby on South Eighth Street in Terre Haute, the upstart business is fighting to be seen.
Sharon Turpin and daughter Jennifer Bouchie opened the store — which specializes in new baby items offered for between 25% to 65% below retail value — about a year ago.
Just as the business was starting to attract regular customers and build a social media presence, all non-essential businesses were ordered closed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The two created a website, rockabuybaby.shop, scheduled in-person pickups and shipped goods as they could to stay afloat, Turpin said.
"We had to get creative," Turpin said.
But, Turpin said, small businesses are built on personal relationships and the word-of-mouth advertising from those relationships.
"The hardest thing is getting people to know we're here," Turpin said. "Once they're here, though, we're fine. We've had more than one person remark that we have really good prices, but they had no idea we were here."
The struggle this year isn't unique to the upstarts, as established storefronts, like Glendy's Uptown Mall, have also slogged through this difficult year.
Mindy Houser, who owns the mall with husband Glenn, said the shutdown was a nerve-wracking time with few answers to be had.
She said the mall was fortunate to have many of its 100 vendors continue to pay rent and see the shutdown through.
But even still, Houser worried, who would come out to the mall in the middle of a pandemic and when might things start to look normal again?
House said she was pleasantly surprised once allowed to reopen.
"We were nervous to open back up," Houser said. "We could not have more surprised, it was amazing.
"And it's been amazing since."
She attributes the success to the personal touch and attention small businesses pay each customer who visits.
"Choosing to shop with a small business is a more intimate experience," Houser said. "And I think our claim to fame since owning the mall has been having those personal relationships with both our vendors and our customers.
"All small businesses feel the same types of pinches. But I think this year has shown that customers really do appreciate all we do to overcome them."
