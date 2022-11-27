If there is a neighborhood that appears to have specifically retrofitted to accommodate Small Business Saturday, it’s 12 Points. And the area’s patrons and business owners welcomed a new store on Saturday, as the Twelve Points Book Company opened its brick-and-mortar doors for the first time to the public.
John Cannaday still has a few hoops to jump through before the city issues his shop’s liquor license so that he can serve beer and wine (he’s partnering with the Afterburner veterans), and it required what he called “a sprint to the finish” so that his store could debut on his Small Business Saturday target date.
Cannaday had 400 new books delivered on Friday. “I would’ve like to have been open yesterday, but without books it would’ve been a non-issue,” he said.
But once the doors were open, a number of customers came in to express their appreciation for and excitement about the new venture.
Cannaday made his first purchase to Justin Taylor, who bought copies of Malcom Gladwell’s “The Bomber Mafia” and “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation” by Eric Garcia.
“It’s exciting,” Taylor said. “I’ve lived here a few years and it’s been kind of slow processing 12 Points come up, but now to see a lot of independent shops moving in, I’m stoked for it.”
“My heart skipped a beat” when she first heard about Twelve Points Book Company, said Ann Rider, who was there with her partner Ralph Leck. “I’m a bookstore person, so it’s wonderful to have a small bookstore back in town and bring people to 12 Points. It’s great to see it revitalized and to see a lot of people put in the work. That’s what it’s all about — having the vision and putting in the work.”
She and Leck bought a copy of Barbara Kingsolver’s bestseller “Demon Copperhead,” which has appeared on a number of year-end 10-best lists. Cannaday ordered several copies of the book because he wants to read it himself.
One supplier Cannaday considered working with has a currently prohibitive minimum order of $10,000, he said, “So I opted to just pick and choose. I chose books I would like to read and selected from the bestseller lists from the past three or four months. We’ll see what people buy and make adjustments as we go.” When not ringing up sales, he’s revisiting Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five.”
Comfortable chairs are scattered throughout the store — “I wanted it to feel like my living room,” Cannaday said — and in its center sits a table with a jigsaw puzzle atop it. Which Heather Diehl was considering during her visit after complimenting the new businessman.
“I’m actually friends with his sister Samantha, so I’ve had some insider background knowledge and I’ve been looking forward to it since he told her,” Diehl said. “She asked me, ‘My brother wants to open a bookstore, what do you think?’ I said” — and here she slapped the table — “’Do it!’ Then he mentioned a local brewery and winery — that adds more of a bonus to it.”
Diehl purchased a folklore anthology and a book called “Ghost Eaters” — “creepy kind of stuff,” as she put it.
Bryan Lipkins said, “I’m a writer myself, so I appreciate having some culture come to the north end of town. It’s good to see.”
Tristin Hudson of Indianapolis, in Terre Haute to visit family who all thought a trip to 12 Points would be fun, visited Books-a-Million on Black Friday. “I love bookstores so when I saw this, I thought, ‘I need to go check this out.’”
Torn between a collection of Ernest Hemingway short stories or a boxed set of his titles for a friend, Hudson said she could remember when 12 Points had “nothing here, just a lot of intersections and stuff.” She laughed and added, “It’s really cool to see it sprouting up and people come to shop around here.”
Nearby, at Sons Spice Co., Jill Brady said of the bookstore, “It was very well curated. I’ve kind of been keeping my eye on their opening for a while. So I was excited to see that they were open today and came out basically just for that. Everything else is gravy.”
Nearby, Makenzie Pollard was at Studio 12 so her friend could get some pie.
“We were all really excited for the bookstore,” she said. “We’re in a book club so it makes for a nice place to meet.”
Pollard added, “It’s better to support the small businesses, even if you spend a little bit more money than you would at Walmart. You know it’s quality stuff and that they put their heart and soul in it, so it makes a big difference.”
Another relative newcomer to the neighborhood is Planty Lane, opened by owner Stephanie Lane Rohrkaste in June. With its abundant flora, it boasts a festive atmosphere.
“It has my personality all over it,” Rohrkaste said.
“Business has been great,” she added. “The response from everyone has been awesome. It really is very important to shop small and put money back in locally and support family businesses.” She said some of her most popular offerings are Monstera Albos, hoyas, snake plants and bonsai starter kits.
Pat Goodwin, who will be president the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative beginning in January, visited Local Vinyl.
“Small businesses in general…it is one of the ways we can jump start our local economy,” Goodwin said. “What’s unique about 12 Points is we have an opportunity to have a walkable neighborhood with commerce. You can live nearby, you can walk here and get your essentials and maybe get a gift for somebody.”
Goodwin added, “What we’re seeing now is an investment in some of the buildings and that’s really important, because these great old buildings, they take a little TLC to bring them back into use again. We’re now an owner of a building on the other side of this block and have started renovating that. We don’t know what that’s going to be yet — we hope that it’s a place that can offer some entertainment options.”
Local Vinyl owner Eleanor Jones noted that her business has grown over the past year.
“Our inventory has grown,” she said. “We did a little bit of a remodel in January and had three different artists come in and do murals. We put up the pegboard walls so we could more easily change out the local art. We’ve added three new artists, including a jewelry maker.”
It was a successful weekend for Jones: “Yesterday was a pretty solid day because it was Record Store Day and we had a lot of exclusive releases and a lot of our regulars came out yesterday,” she said. “Today, we’re seeing everybody just exploring the neighborhood, which is exciting because that means new customers.”
In a tent with other vendors near Illumination Wellness sat Noah Gauer, who just started her business, Noah Gauer Designs.
“I really picked a good time to start it because this whole entire thing is really just set up to support small business, and it’s an awesome opportunity for anybody, let alone someone who’s just started,” said Gauer. “My website’s going well and this is just accelerating that.”
Gauer sells jewelry, “all handmade by me,” she said. “It starts out as a piece of glass left over from construction that we did on the third floor of the Swope [Art Museum] a couple of years ago. We have a bunch of these glass blocks left over and I just take them and smash them, then I take my grinder to them and buff out the sharp parts and make them into jewelry. It’s like a historic piece of Terre Haute that you can wear.”
Theresa Ortega, business advisor with the West Central Small Business Development Center, was providing encouragement for small business owners beneath the pavilion outside Illumination Wellness.
“We’re here helping promote all the small businesses,” said Ortega. “We invite any small business in the community — and they don’t have to be a client of ours — to submit an ad and we run it on this page through the holidays. We encourage people to try new small businesses and check out their offers.”
The website is wcshopsmall.com. One of the first ads that pops up is Taco Luv, which sat mere feet away at the Food Truck Park.
It was another successful day for Gabrielle Comelleri Sons, who owns Sons Spice Co. with her husband Wyatt.
“It’s been a little overwhelming in the best way possible, because we put so much work into it,” she said. “This whole week I’ve been here every night until 3 a.m. trying to do it. So the turnout yesterday blew our minds — we had to have a moment of shock because we were just like a little bit like, oh my gosh, is this really happening. And today’s been the same. We’re really thankful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.