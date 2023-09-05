A dynamic marketing event designed to equip and empower small business owners in the west-central region called Brand.Market.Expand is planned for Oct. 6 at the Scott College of Business. The conference is being put on by the Intentional Outreach Network.
Brand.Market.Expand is a one-day, no-cost conference tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by small business owners. With a mission to foster growth and success within the community, this event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities.
Key highlights of the conference:
Diverse sessions: Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of sessions, covering essential topics in the world of marketing. These sessions will include deep dives into social media marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), print marketing, and the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Expert speakers: Brand.Market.Expand will feature renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and marketing professionals who will share their insights and experiences. Attendees will gain valuable insights and actionable strategies to take their businesses to the next level.
Networking opportunities: The conference will facilitate networking among attendees, enabling them to connect with fellow small business owners, potential collaborators and local resources to support their growth.
Free admission: As part of the Intentional Outreach Network's (a Community Navigator Pilot Program initiative) commitment to the community, Brand.Market.Expand offers free admission to all small business owners in the west-central region. This means that regardless of budget constraints, local entrepreneurs can access valuable marketing expertise.
Courtney Chipol, director for the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center which hosts the Intentional Outreach Network, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "Brand.Market.Expand is a testament to our dedication to supporting the growth of small businesses in West Central Indiana. We believe that knowledge and collaboration are key drivers of success, and this conference will empower our local entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive marketplace."
To register for the conference, visit https://isbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16460. Early registration is encouraged, as seating is limited.
For more information about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Chipol at 812-243-1525 or email Courtney.chipol@indstate.edu.
The Intentional Outreach Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and development of small businesses in west-central Indiana by providing direct support to Black-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, veteran-owned, rural-located and COVID-impacted businesses. Through educational events, community outreach and collaborative initiatives, the network strives to empower local entrepreneurs and create a thriving business ecosystem. The network includes the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, The Station, The Pride Center of Terre Haute, West Central 2025 and HR Strategic Solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.