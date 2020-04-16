INDIANAPOLIS – Less than three weeks after the federal government passed the largest-ever economic stimulus package of $2.2 trillion, $376 billion in relief for small businesses has run out.

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that the organization couldn’t accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), two programs designed to help businesses navigate COVID-19 uncertainty.

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Todd Young announced that Indiana businesses had received just under $6 billion in 23,583 separate loans for businesses with less than 500 employees.

On Thursday, following the SBA’s announcement, Young released a statement calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to provide additional program funding.

“The [PPP] has helped tens of thousands of Hoosier businesses make it through this challenging time and keep their employees on payroll, but there are countless more still in need of assistance,” Young said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza asked for more funding for both programs, saying that SBA had processed “14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days.”

“By law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations,” the two leaders said in a joint statement. “The high demand we have seen underscores the need for hardworking Americans to have access to relief as soon as possible. We want every eligible small business to participate and get the resources they need.”

On a Tuesday virtual press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb, Young said legislators would return to session in early May.

“In all fairness to the [SBA], we didn’t give them a lot of time to step up and prepare for the flurry of applications that would be coming in,” Young said. “They have been responsive; they may need some more guidance and as they do that we’ve seen more [banking institutions] participating.”

According to Holcomb, Indiana has more than 512,000 small businesses employing 1.2 million Hoosiers.

Under the programs, those businesses could apply for loans up to $2 million for EIDL and up to $10 million for PPP. Following a fall audit of those loans, potentially all of the loan could be forgiven so long as business owners spent the funds on approved expenditures such as payroll, rent or mortgages.

In the state, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has attempted to keep their website updated with the latest guidance and news, reportedly getting over 20,000 hits and 4,000 webinar viewings as of Monday, according to CEO Kevin Brinegar.

“I’ve been on more conference calls related to all this than I can remember,” Brinegar said. “A lot of employers are, unfortunately, having to lay people off for the first time and they’ve never really worked with the unemployment system.”

As the legislative advocates for businesses across the state, typically the chamber helps Hoosiers navigate storm water permits and offers guidance on leave policies but now offers legal assistance from the ICE Miller LLP law firm to understand the complicated federal bills.

Brinegar said that rather than impacting specific Indiana regions, types of businesses experienced the economic fallout of social distancing in different ways.

“Some business are thriving because they’re making goods and providing services that are in higher demand,” Brinegar said. “Places like grocery stores and logistics distribution centers are actually hiring but others that are on the front lines – particularly with restaurants, hotels and convention centers – that [are essentially] not allowed to operate.”

Brinegar said he anticipated Congress would refund PPP on Monday, which he’d applied for on behalf of three chamber-related foundations.

“You don’t want to get to a situation where one business gets assistance from this program because they get their application in a day earlier than another business,” Brinegar said. “There’s a general consensus that the program is important to keeping our economy running. They want to make sure that there’s funding for each and every business that wants to avail themselves for this program.”

Several regions or municipalities come together across the state to offer their own funding, but each have their own application requirements. Brinegar said the chamber was researching how to create a repository of those programs for businesses.

Brinegar said that many businesses had adapted to remote work, which could change the nature of jobs in Indiana. Because of social distancing, schools have transitioned to e-learning and healthcare providers have transitioned to telemedicine.

“I think that one of the key fears is that we try to go back to normal too quickly and then we have a second wave,” Brinegar said. “I think that, for the foreseeable future, handshakes and hugs and high fives will not be happening [and] a lot people will be wearing masks.”