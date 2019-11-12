The Wabash Valley's first substantial snow of the season caused multiple minor slide-offs Monday, and has left local roads slick and sloppy, county officials said this morning.
Dan Bennett of the Vigo County Highway Department said road crews are out working this morning to get school bus routes cleared. A two-hour delay is in effect for Vigo and Clay counties.
School districts in Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties are closed due to the weather and road conditions.
"It's pretty slick in the West Terre Haute area," Bennett said of the roads. "We are focusing there."
Monday's snowfall was a typical winter storm, he said, and county crews had most of the roads cleared overnight until the temperatures dropped this morning and refreezing occurred.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said no major accidents occurred due to the weather.
Dispatch records show 12 slide-offs reported and more than two dozen vehicle crashes without injuries.
Motorists are urged to clear off all windows in their vehicles, and remove snow and ice from headlights and tail lights, before traveling to improve visibility.
Today's forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees with no precipitation. Temperatures are expected to climb the remainder of the week.
