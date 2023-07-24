Aaron C. Slocum has has been named associate vice president for student affairs at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Slocum most recently was director of equity, access, retention and mentoring at Indiana State University. During his 11 years at ISU, he held positions ranging from area coordinator of residential life, program coordinator for 21st Century Scholars, director of the mentoring center and interim director of equity and inclusion.
Slocum earned his doctorate in educational leadership and higher education from ISU in 2020, his master’s degree in student affairs and higher education from ISU in 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2009.
“Aaron brings a wealth of expertise and leadership from former positions that interacted with larger and more diverse student populations, Janet Clark, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a news release. "... Aaron’s experiences will help us continue to innovate and provide a robust student experience.”
Said Slocum, "I am excited for this new chapter in my life. I come to The Woods with enthusiasm and determination. My passion for students is my compass, and perseverance is my guide. "
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.