Slight bump in pay headed ISU employees' way

Despite a steep enrollment decline this fall, Indiana State University employees learned Tuesday that most will receive a pay increase and they will not have health insurance premium increases next year.
In a video released to the campus community, President Deborah Curtis said most employees will receive a 1% salary increase, effective Jan. 1, with a minimum of $500 for all employees except the executive group.
Executive group salaries will remain flat, the president said.
"About 768 employees will be positively impacted by the $500 minimum," she said. "About 1,500 people will realize the 1% with at least a $500 raise."
Consistent with past practice, the 1% increase will be for those employees with a hire date on or before June 30, 2019. Also, eligible employees must have completed a performance evaluation for 2018-19 with a minimum of good performance.
The executive group consists of about 40 employees on campus, said university spokesman Mark Alesia. "They're the highest-paid employees, and it was determined the money would be better spent on raises for others," he said.
Enrollment declined nearly 7 percent this fall, the second year of decline, but ISU anticipated the drop in students and in tuition revenue. ISU is able to grant a raise because of "effective fiscal management," Alesia said. "We did the hard work in spring in resetting the budget for this year."
In June, ISU board of trustees approved a nearly $188.9 million general fund for 2019-20, down from $195.3 million in 2018-19. The university had to re-allocate funds, eliminate several vacant positions and make cuts in other areas.
At least one employee pointed out the raise is not keeping up with inflation, which is about 2 percent.
As far as health insurance, Curtis stated, "In an age when most of our country is grappling with increasing healthcare costs and employees must pick up more of the financial burden, I am happy to report that here at ISU for the second straight year, there will be no increases for employees in health care premiums."
Curtis credited the efforts of Vice President Diann McKee and her team, who negotiated with the insurance administrator.
Another factor is ISU’s ongoing focus on health and wellness, the president said. She urged employees to pay attention to their health and take advantage of the health screenings offered each fall.
Curtis noted that tobacco use is one of the leading causes for healthcare cost increases, and she encouraged employees who use tobacco products to take advantage of cessation programs offered by the university.
"As a major employer in the west-central Indiana region, Indiana State University takes pride that it is investing in its people with regard to healthcare benefits, salary increases and adjustments, and vacation," she stated.
ISU’s health benefits program is self-funded by a combination of university and employee contributions; it is separate from the university's general operating fund, Alesia said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
