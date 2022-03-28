SKID ROW, WARRANT to perform July 30 at The Mill

The LIVE TO ROCK TOUR with SKID ROW and WARRANT is slated to perform at The Mill on July 30th.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP Standing Pit, $50 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 General Admission (seats allowed). The Mill is located at 2403 Prairieton Rd.
WARRANT’s sophomore album Cherry Pie was released in September 1990. This album, which spawned the MTV & Radio hits “Cherry Pie,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and “I Saw Red,” all reached the Top 10 in the United States and went on to sell 3 million copies, reaching Platinum sales in Canada and Australia
SKID ROW took on a punk and metal attitude, and were determined to conquer the world. All for one, banded together with single-minded purpose. The battlefield was the stage, the songs their arsenal in an us-against-them musical coup d'état. Top Ten singles with “I Remember You” and “18 and Life” obtaining Gold and multi-platinum sales. Their second Album “Slave to the Grind” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
For more information about WARRANT and SKID ROW and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.