The 41|40 Arts & Cultural District's Sixth Street ArtsFest is scheduled for Saturday in downtown Terre Haute.
The fest will include 30 regional artists in the Artist Village, sponsored by Indiana State University's Community School of the Arts. Artists will be selling artwork including original design jewelry, metalwork, textiles, watercolors, oil paintings, etched and fused glass, photography and more.
Artists’ spotlights can be found by visiting the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District Facebook page. Sullivan County artist Curt Buethe will return to the festival with his pottery wheel to provide a hands-on experience for children. Festivalgoers will also see West Terre Haute artist Bill Wolfe sculpting a large Abraham Lincoln bust for a future commission.
Stage performances are scheduled throughout the day and features Jazz Haute trio; the band “E Z Street”; Academy of Dance; Maple Avenue Methodist Church (excerpts from their upcoming production of "The Music Man"); and Crossroads Repertory Theatre (excerpts from "A Magical Musical Cabaret").
The fest will also include a Children’s Creative Area with fun activities from the Swope Art Museum, Art Spaces, the Vigo County Public Library and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
An information tent will provide news from organizations located within the Arts & Cultural District. This year the festival is expanding to offer “A Taste of the District,” with some festive food from eateries within the district, including beer and wine. There is no need to bring chairs; there will be seating close to the stage area to allow festivalgoers the opportunity to sit and enjoy the performances.
ArtsFest hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Follow ArtsFest posts on the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District’s Facebook page for more information on festival activities. Additional sponsors helping to make the Sixth Street ArtsFest possible include The Hometown Savings Bank, Vigo County Public Library, Downtown Terre Haute and the City of Terre Haute. The festival is a collaborative event planned and led by the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District Advisory Group who represent the Arts & Cultural assets within the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.