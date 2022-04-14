The 40|41 Arts & Cultural District has announced a new event to take place June 25 in downtown Terre Haute.
The Sixth Street Arts Festival will include an artists’ village where regional artists will have the opportunity to display and sell their original works of art. Artists living and/or working in the Indiana counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo and Clark and Edgar counties in Illinois are eligible to apply to participate.
The Arts Festival will also include a performance stage and a hands-on children’s activity area, as well as the artist village that will be located in the one-block area on Sixth Street between Wabash and Cherry streets.
Application materials can be accessed on the home page of artsilliana.com. This year, the Arts & Cultural District will underwrite the entry fee for those artists who are accepted into the festival.
Questions may be directed to Arts Illiana’s email, info@artsilliana.org or by calling 812-235-5007.
