The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that two more Hoosiers have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in Indiana related to the virus to six.
The patients were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties. Both were over age 50 and had underlying medical conditions. No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
As of today, 201 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. All but one are adults.
For more information about COVID-19, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit http://www.in.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.