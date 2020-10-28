Six vie for three at-large County Council seats

Six candidates — three Republicans and three Democrats — will contend in the Nov. 3 election for three at-large seats on the Vigo County Council.

Voters may vote for up to three candidates in this council race, and all registered Vigo County voters may vote.

As the county constructs a new jail, the criminal justice system has come to the forefront. A majority of candidates say looking at funding alternatives to incarceration is a priority.

Aaron Loudermilk, the only incumbent candidate, said he thinks “the top funding priority is an innovative initiative I’ve been working on with Court Services Director Bill Watson. For the past year, I’ve been collaborating with Watson, and others, to explore alternatives to incarceration for those individuals whom qualify for such programs. Most recently, discussions with Watson evolved into a proposed Work Release Therapeutic Treatment Program for offenders with a dual diagnosis for mental illness and substance abuse,” Loudermilk said.

“Eligible offenders will be placed in a Jail Treatment Program, which will provide them the opportunity to be assessed for proper assistance with mental health and substance abuse services,” Loudermilk said. “Additionally, a nurse practitioner, psychiatrist, and medical doctor will be contracted to monitor participants’ overall physical and mental health condition as well as dispense any necessary medications. Program participants will have the opportunity to reestablish themselves into the community through treatment services and supportive housing.”

Marie Belzile Theisz said think thinks “prevention, prevention, prevention,” should be a top priority for the County Council. “We must work to keep people out of the criminal justice system from the start, but if they do fall into tough times we must provide support or resources to prevent recidivism. Working on the issues that impact our jail population is not only important for those who are directly impacted, but also to support families and keep our community safe,” she said.

“State and local government has a large role in the safety and well-being of our citizens and we must work towards addressing those areas together. The conversations have started on what we can do better, and that has included funding commitments in the most recent County Council budget. I will continue to support programs that address prevention and rehabilitation in our community,” Theisz said.

Don Morris said he agrees, “some of the fiscal decisions regarding the jail are already in place. I believe the focus of the new council will be staffing and programming. Then we will need to closely review studies and implement our best judgement.”

Morris said the county “must plan and fund our current needs, but focus on long range planning so we are not met with unfunded needs or emergencies. Community planning by all governmental units will serve our community for years to come.”

Travis Norris said that “right now many people are looking at the justice system at all levels. I feel that that will continue over the next year or more. With programs constantly evolving and changing its hard to say what will be at the top of the list right now.”

Norris said annual planning is important.

“As with any business, you have to plan ahead. I feel that even this is a four-year term, all (council) members of the council should be looking ahead five, 10, 15 years and beyond to properly prepare for the future,” Norris said.

Steve Neice said that “adequate staffing, proper training, rehabilitation, and mental health opportunities” are priorities. “Lack of adequate staffing in the judicial system leads to delayed justice. All officers and correctional staff need to be properly trained in the use of force ... and de-escalation techniques. Incarceration without rehabilitation and mental health is a pointless endeavor, we need to partner with and support the agencies and groups that work tirelessly to help our fellow citizens recover from addiction/s and help those with mental illness heal from some issues and maintain a treatment plan for others.”

Tom Bogigian said “with counties now having the responsibility for housing low-level convicted felons, maintaining an adequately staffed and sized jail is of the highest importance, not only to settle the existing case against the county but to prevent future cases from arising. Deferment programs such as ‘drug court’ and ‘veteran’s court’ should be considered on a case by case basis, though I typically favor these kinds of programs, particularly for first time non-violent offenders.”

Bogigian said the county “should adopt a five-year strategic plan. This can be accomplished by requesting department heads to inform the council as to where they see their department in five years regarding staffing needs and expenses,” he said. “It is also important for the county council to develop and maintain good relationships with State and Federal elected representatives in order to keep abreast of any future unfunded mandates, and to account for such mandates in the county’s overall fiscal planning.”

Loudermilk said the council in its 2021 budget approved funds for a capital asset plan. “Such a plan would allow for greater budget stability through mapping out required improvement and repair needs. This would create a systematic funding approach not only for improvements and repairs but also the acquisition of required equipment along with employee compensation considerations. A plan which considers the County’s needs as a whole will prove more important now than ever before with 2022 revenues anticipated to be adversely impacted by the pandemic in unprecedented ways.”

Theisz said “county budgets and plans should better reflect our future goals or aspirations while continuing to keep us fiscally sound. Vigo County needs to have a strong strategic plan to keep us moving forward. Salaries should have market based studies that are regularly updated to ensure employees are being compensated fairly while attracting strong applicants to county positions. For buildings or repairs we should listen to the professionals while having repairs and new construction completed by qualified individuals with local labor paying fair wages.”

Neice said salaries “should always be based on comparable positions in counties of approximately the same population and financial means. Costs of building and vehicle repairs can be reasonably attained by accessing age and use, they can also be reduced by the proper application of preventative maintenance, checks, and services.”

Norris said he would “work with all parties to better our county.” Norris said if elected, “that shows that people who have interacted with me trust my decision making ability and that I will do my best for all parties involved. With that said, I look forward to help lead the county for the next four years.”

Morris said he thinks “long range and community planning will be money well spent. Infrastructure, roads and streets, and broadband for our region may be the foremost economic development investment. We must coordinate these efforts within our region. Quality of place will be a priority.

“Intergovernmental relations will cause us to be noticed within both the private and public sectors,” said Morris, a former Terre Haute City Council member. “Terre Haute, Vigo County and West Central Indiana need to become the ‘go to place’ for fun and profit. We only get there by working together and sharing a common purpose.”

Bogigian said he would “prioritize the county infrastructure. Without a modern infrastructure Vigo County cannot hope to compete in terms of growing existing businesses and attracting new businesses. Economic development should be the principle focus, to best take advantage of our existing resources. Towards that end, the second priority for the county budget should be a focus on streamlining and improving government efficiency. This should be done with a goal of reducing the property tax rates in the county while maintaining a healthy budget and continuing to provide needed services.”

Neice said public safety and infrastructure are priorities.

“I hope to assist the community by being their advocate. I want to improve the quality of life for everyone in the county, not just a select few. I want to see Vigo County truly become the melting pot that I was taught America is supposed to be. I want everyone in the county to believe that they truly belong here and are wanted here,” Neice said.

