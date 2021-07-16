The Indiana State Police will be joining forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia State Police agencies for the Six-State Trooper Project.
During this collective effort, troopers across Indiana will be taking to the highways July 18 to 24 with a primary focus on move over/slow down enforcement.
Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of our troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and to give troopers the room to work safely.
In 1999, Indiana was the first state in the nation to pass such a law requiring motorists to move to an adjacent traffic lane or reduce speed by 10 mph below the posted speed limit, if unable to change lanes safely when driving by a stationary police, fire or ambulance emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the road.
Over the years, Indiana's law has expanded to include stationary recovery, utility service, solid waste haulers, road and street highway maintenance vehicles, as well as stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights.
Putnamville State Police Post Commander Lieutenant David Cox stated, “Our mission during this project is to provide traffic and officer safety through proactive and aggressive enforcement of the move over law.”
It is the goal of the Indiana State Police to provide safe roadways for everyone to travel. Indiana State Police Putnamville Post encourages and hopes for voluntary compliance with traffic laws to ensure the safety of both the traveling motorist and safety professionals.
Motorists that observe high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity on our roadways are always encouraged to call 911 or call directly to the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.
