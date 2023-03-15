The Terre Haute Police Merit Commission voted Wednesday to revoke a conditional offer to a recruit due to concerns about the candidate from both Chief Shawn Keen and Captain Aaron Loudermilk.
Keen explained that when Loudermilk met with the candidate, it was "not a positive experience."
He added, "When you have a problem with a candidate who has not yet been hired, it's not indicative of good experiences down the road."
Six other candidates are to join the force as scheduled.
The recruit would have served to fill a roster spot that opened by the recent retirement of Lt. David Stamper.
The revocation of his offer will leave the police force short one officer, but Keen didn't seem concerned. "We're in better shape than most agencies these days," he added.
Loudermilk told the commission that the department had received 90 applications for its next round of recruits.
Each recruit was asked to RSVP for a written and physical exam on April 2, but only 45 had responded. With the deadline for reserving a spot set for midnight Wednesday, Loudermilk said he didn't expect to get any more RSVPs, and he didn't anticipate all 45 attending the coming tests.
The merit board is to meet in executive session to discuss promotions on April 6 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Its next regularly scheduled meeting is 5 p.m. April 19.
