Captain Robert Sivertson received the Firefighter of the Year Award for 2019 and Captain Jay Umbaugh for 2021 on Wednesday during the 15th annual Terre Haute Firefighters Recognition and Commendation Dinner sponsored by First Financial Bank.
This year's event celebrated and honored firefighters for their service to the community in 2019 and 2021.
Firefighter Michael Shelton was named Paramedic of the Year for 2019 and Firefighter Jarred Rankin for 2021.
Captain Douglas Curry received the Fire Chief’s Exceptional Service Award for 2019 and Firefighter Gary Foust for 2021.
Joel Thacker, Indiana State Fire Marshall was the guest speaker for the event at the Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University. Jon Swaner, news anchor, for WTHI-TV10, served as master of ceremonies. Introductory remarks were by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Fire Chief Bill Berry.
THFD Honor Guard and Terre Haute Firefighters Pipes and Drums conducted the presentation of colors. Chaplain Gary Foust provided the invocation.
During the special presentations, Airianna Pine (2019) and Mary Young, Kathy Edintonm, Kaylee Johnston, Elizabeth Odle, Jana Hoopingarner, Terri Warnock and Patty Bradford (2021), received the Kayla Nicole Lewis Civilian Award.
Scott Buckalew (2019) and Addison Wingler (2021) were the recipients of the Good Samaritan Award.
Special Recognition awards were presented to Mayor Bennett, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Vigo County Central Dispatch
THFD award and commendation recipients for 2019 include:
• Honorable Discharge Award: (2019) Daniel Curley, Paul Butler and John Long: (2021) Herbert “Chip” Kalen, David Black, Lewis Price, James Hallett, William Martin, Larry Seifers, Jeffrey Weininger, Robert Sivertson, Mitchell Hunt, Philip “Tony” Prouse, Kevin Reeves, Jeffery Fisher, James White and Norman Loudermilk.
• Educational Achievement Award: (2019) Richard “Casey” Boyed, Nathan Surma and Stacy Elmore: (2020 and 2021) Trevor Kelsheiner and Michael Dammann.
• Paramedic Award: (2019) Firefighter Michael Shelton and (2021) Firefighter Jarred Rankin.
• Meritorious Awards: Scott Dalton, Brian Bedford, Dave Euratte, Aaron Swayze, Brad Stott, Bertran Hay, Andrew Lumaye, David Simpson, Paul Watson and Kevin Kull.
• 35 Years of Service Award: Larry Seifers and Edward Lewis.
• 30 Years of Service Award: (2019) Nick Sarris, Mitchell Hunt, Daniel Turner, Jeffrey Weininger, Philip Prouse, David Roach, Mark Lintzenich, Jeffery Fisher and Michael Rowe; (2020) Brian Bedford, Paul Watson, Michael Morrison, Bradley Doan; (2021) Darrick Scott and Jeffrey Monroe.
• 25 Years of Service Award: (2019) Darren Scott, Gene Knezevich, Donald Seprodi, James Likens; (2020) Joseph Swan, Ralph Hamblen, John Gardner, Coby Perrelle and Terry Coker.
• 20 Years of Service Award: (2019) Ronald Terrell, James Holbert and Scott Dalton; (2020) Kevin Kull and Jay Umbaugh; (2021) Glen Hall, Alan Moore, John Bull and James Kempf.
