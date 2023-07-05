The Sisters of Providence recently announced the birth of the newest member of their alpaca herd at the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice.
Providence Pax Terre was born June 6, to Providence Ruth at approximately 1:30 p.m. This is the second cria (baby alpaca) for Ruth who is also the mother to Providence Bella, born in 2021.
The name Pax Terre, which means peace and Earth in Latin, was chosen as a way of acknowledging our hope for Peace on Earth in this most difficult time in our world.
The White Violet Center farm where Pax and our herd of alpacas reside is a ministry of the Sisters of Providence. As a community of vowed Catholic women religious, they joyfully live out the Gospel message of love, mercy and justice in today's world.
Inspired by their foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, they are passionate about their lives of prayer, education, service and advocacy. They dedicate themselves to helping those who might otherwise be forgotten.
The name Pax was suggested by longtime WVC team member, Candace Minister who serves currently as the flower and fiber arts coordinator.
Pax bears many characteristics of his father, Providence Stardust, including a “lazy” tongue that he has trouble keeping in his mouth. Both Ruth and Pax were sent to Purdue University Veterinary Hospital for a few days to make sure both mother and cria were healthy. Pax’s condition has made it difficult to nurse, so the WVC team are having to supplement him with bottle feedings.
The hope is that as Pax matures, his tongue issue resolves naturally as it did with his father more than 15 years ago. Otherwise, Pax is doing well and is a typical cria.
