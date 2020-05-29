The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are partnering with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and other faith organizations in calling for all people to take time this weekend to mourn the more than 100,000 people who have died in the United States from COVID-19.
In addition, the faith leaders are calling for all to pause at 1 p.m. Monday to honor those who have died.
"We received the message from LCWR, and we knew immediately that we wanted our own community to respond with a special time of prayer," said Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, general superior of the congregation. "During our Pentecost Liturgy on Sunday, we will pray for the 100,000-plus who have died. Also, we will have a special prayer service on Monday at 1 p.m., to honor the deceased."
The sisters in the congregation are still following shelter-in-place regulations and because of this, Sister Dawn said the Monday service will be broadcast to the sisters via closed circuit. The congregation will also livestream the service at https://livestream.com/accounts/4387581/events/9152707
LCWR suggested all faith organizations mark the "grim milestone" on Sunday during celebrations of the Eucharist while encouraging others to do so.
