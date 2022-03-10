Sisters share unique lifetime together

You can live a lifetime with only one kidney, and sisters Jill Coleman and Ann Kinney are living proof.
The Terre Haute natives marked the 40th anniversary of their personal transplant experience on Jan. 27.
Jill, now 70, was a couple months shy of her 31st birthday when sister Ann, then 27, donated a kidney to her sister in a life-changing surgery at University Hospital in Indianapolis in 1982.
“She always tells me to give it back when I’m done with it,” Jill said, laughing with her sister on a recent afternoon as they shared their story.
Organ transplants were not uncommon in 1982, but they were certainly more complicated. What’s more uncommon now is that the living donor kidney from Ann has lasted 40 years. The average was 12 to 20 years at the time of their operations, though that has improved now to 20 to 30 years, depending on the situation.
At the age of 2, Jill was diagnosed with enlarged urethral tubes, which caused damage to her kidneys. Doctors told her parents she wouldn’t survive beyond puberty.
She grew up in a large family with four sisters and two brothers. All six siblings were tested as possible donors, but it was Ann who was the perfect match.
Jill said she noticed a huge improvement immediately after receiving her sister’s kidney. Ann’s body, however, took longer to adjust to the loss of a kidney, and she spent seven days in the hospital.
“If I had to redo the situation, I’d do it again,” Ann said. “I feel like you can have a 100 percent good life even if you only have one kidney.”
Jill agrees completely.
“It made my life a thousand percent better,” Jill said. “I discovered food, and felt like doing something.”
By the time of her transplant, Jill depended on peritoneal dialysis, the process of removing excess water, solutes and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform those functions naturally.
Dr. Dennis Mishler, nephrologist at Indiana University Health, regularly sees Jill as a patient and said her longevity as a transplant recipient is due in large part to her vigilance in taking anti-rejection medication and in having a healthy lifestyle.
“She’s done everything by the book,” Mishler said of Jill. “She was mature enough.”
By mature, Mishler meant willing to follow doctor’s orders and take medication as prescribed. Too often in younger transplant patients, he said, they will stop taking their medication because they feel good.
But that will lead to scarring and rejection of the organ, and that could render the donated organ useless in a short time.
Mishler said he has seen more success with transplants when a living donor gives a kidney, and especially when a loved one is making that donation.
“It is a hard decision to donate a kidney,” Mishler said, “but it’s easier to do with a loved one. The good thing is you get to be around to see how much better your loved one is doing. And also, if the loved one messes up and doesn’t take the medication or makes bad lifestyle choices, you can be around to deter that.”
Jill has never caused her sister worry about how she uses the gifted kidney.
“I don’t like to brag but I feel perfect,” Jill said. “She gave me a super kidney. Not many people know that Ann was born on Christmas Day. We always felt like she was our Christmas blessing, and maybe the kidney was a gift sent on Christmas.”
Ann also received a gift after the surgery. About six weeks later, she found out she was pregnant. She gave birth to a son on New Year’s Eve that same year.
The sisters are now both retired. Jill still lives in Terre Haute, and Ann resides in Indianapolis.
They recently got together to share in something else – a spa day with facials.
They wanted to share news of their milestone anniversary and encourage others to sign up as organ donors.
“It’s such an amazing process,” Ann said. “I’m so amazed you can take an organ from one body and put it in another person’s body.”
Jill agreed. “It doesn’t hinder you in any way.”
