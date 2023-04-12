The Sisters of Providence and White Violet Center for Eco-Justice will celebrate the planet with its Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
The event will include educational displays, activities, food trucks, a bake sale and more according to a press release.
"This Earth Day Festival is going to be very special. We love bringing the community together to learn how we can all do our part for Mother Earth,” Mary Riley, WVC Director of Operations, said in the release. “It will be a fun-filled day with activities, mini-workshops, information from local organizations, food and demonstrations. There will be lots of animals, including our alpacas. It's just a great day to enjoy with family and friends."
Take Flight! Wildlife Education, Women & Water Coming Together and Moonglade Animal Adventures will also be at the event. The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College stables will be open to the public for touring. There will be alpaca shearing and fiber demonstrations. The WVC Farm Store will be open all day.
Tented areas will feature educational exhibitors from organizations across West Central Indiana. Among them, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and Indiana State University will discuss food insecurity and the Owen-Putnam Friends of the Forest are bringing tadpoles and frogs to interact with and educate visitors. The Sisters of Providence Climate Change Task Force will also have a table at the event.
"I am beyond excited to be a part of this team that gets to welcome guests to this beautiful, peaceful campus,” said WVC Farm Projects Manager Tara Elmore. “I cannot think of a better way to appreciate all the love and gifts that the Earth provides for us than to be surrounded by this community of people that try each day to show that same love and appreciation back to this incredible planet we call home."
To promote sustainability, WVC, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence, encourages attendees to bring reusable water bottles and fill them throughout the day at water refill stations.
Admission to the event is free, but donations will be accepted. Donations support the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and their ministries including White Violet Center for Eco-Justice.
"Earth Day has always been a special time for the Sisters of Providence to share the beauty of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and provide a day of fun and learning about how we can all better care for Earth, our common home. After a three-year hiatus, it will be extra special this year and the White Violet staff has some great new activities planned. Even our alpacas are excited," said Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, general superior of the Sisters of Providence.
For more information, visit EarthDay.WhiteViolet.org.
