A death row visitation project sponsored by the Sisters of Providence has enabled family members to visit their loved ones — condemned inmates — housed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.
The federal prison’s “Special Confinement Unit” is America’s death row — the only non-military unit dedicated solely to male inmates sentenced to death by federal courts.
The sisters, whose motherhouse is located in Vigo County, decided to start the program after 13 executions took place during the last half-year of Donald Trump’s presidency, said Sister Barbara Battista.
While ministering to those who faced execution, “We found out that some of them had not had family visits in a long, long time,” Battista said.
The sisters, whom she described as activists and abolitionists, “decided we had to do something about that,” she said.
Some family members live far away and “it’s cost prohibitive for some to make it here, to visit their loved one,” she said.
So they began the Death Row Visitation Project, which has been in place for about 14 to 16 months and so far has supported 10 visits; in some cases, an inmate may have had multiple visits from different family members.
In one visit, parents came to see their son; another time, a mother, sister and niece met with an inmate, and the Sisters of Providence provided for the hospitality at their facilities.
Currently, the program is in the process of arranging for a family visit involving an inmate’s son, daughter-in-law and their four children “who have never met their grandfather,” Battista said.
The son previously visited his father.
In starting the program, organizers solicited funds, which pay for transportation assistance, lodging and food if needed. It can include purchase of airfare and transportation to and from the Indianapolis Airport.
Among those donating were some of the attorneys that represent death row inmates. “They were some of our biggest donors,” Battista said.
People wanting to donate can do so at https://spsmw.org/donate/donate-for-justice/.
A committee decides what will be funded and level of funding.
One of the group members contacts inmate families and works out logistics.
Some family members spend a long weekend in Terre Haute, while others may be here a full week.
Family members must arrange their inmate visits in advance through the prison system. Those visits are non-contact.
One of the visitors has been a priest. “He is the only person that visits this inmate,” Battista said.
Family members who have been part of the death row visitation project “are so happy to be able to spend some time with their son, their brother, their uncle …,” Battista said.
The first death row inmate who benefited from a visit expressed his appreciation by sending the sisters an oil painting he had created and the following note:
“I want to thank you all for making it possible to see my family. Your hospitality and generosity is admirable and heartwarming,” he wrote.
