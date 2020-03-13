Out of caution prompted by the concern of potential COVID-19 exposure, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have announced they will be closing their Motherhouse to visitors effective at 6 p.m. today (Friday, March 13) through March 31.
“Due to the medically fragile nature of most of the residents of Providence Hall and our surrounding small community dwellings, we will no longer be allowing visitors into our buildings,” the sisters said in a news release.
The closures include Providence Hall, the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the Shrine of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. In addition, Mass at the church will be closed to the public through March 31.
Providence Health Care, also located at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and sponsored by the Congregation, also closed its facility to the public at the conclusion of business on Thursday, March 12.
The closings do not affect portions of Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, including Sunday Brunch, and Linden Leaf Gifts will remain open, as will White Violet Center for Eco-Justice and its Farm Store.
