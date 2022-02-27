A peace vigil prayer will be held by the Sisters of Providence on March 2 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 7 p.m. This 30 minute session will be for the people of Ukraine, Russia and all nations affect by the violence.
Sisters holding vigil after invasion of Ukraine
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ISU says website not intentionally blocked
- ISU to lay off some full-time instructors
- Vigo County Food Inspections Jan. 31 - Feb. 12, 2022
- Official: VCSC likely violated Open Door Law
- He said, Key said: ISU star ready for next stop, Schertz claims ‘people in his ear’
- Additional SNAP aid could come to an end April 16
- Schertz: Key intends to transfer after season
- Apparent accidental death at Steel Dynamics under investigation
- UPDATE: Icy roads lead to crashes, one fatality on I-70
- Clint Weddle to serve as interim executive director of ISU Alumni Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.