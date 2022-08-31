The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are hosting an “Alcohol Inks” workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Cost to attend is $70 per person, which includes all materials to complete several projects. The registration deadline is Sept. 7 and space is limited.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz, SP, who will facilitate the event, said alcohol inks have gained favor in recent years by many who craft and enjoy creating art.
“Basically, alcohol is to alcohol inks what water is to watercolors,” Sister Rosemary said. “ Alcohol serves as the basis of the pigment and dilutes and spreads the colors. The inks are fast-drying and highly pigmented. They are best used on nonporous surfaces.
“It is how the inks work together that make them unique,” she continued. “One color tends to resist the other, making interesting edges and patterns. Colors flowing together do not necessarily mix, but retain their own hue.”
During the workshop, participants will learn how the colors move, mix and resist, in addition to learning how to introduce texture and how to rejuvenate the inks after they dry.
Sister Rosemary said all who attend the workshop should come with a mindset of playing, since the inks are difficult to control.
“One should not expect to leave this workshop with a piece to frame and hang,” Sister Rosemary continued. “Yet exploring how these inks behave, and refuse to behave, is endlessly fascinating and participants are guaranteed to have fun.”
