Altruism can be profitable when it comes to the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Resource Drive.
Rob and Mary Doti won the $10,000 prize from Terre Haute Chevrolet on Monday morning after contributing funds to the nonprofit.
The Doti's were vacationing in Florida, so it was up to sister-in-law Kim Doti to select the winner from among three boxes on offer.
The other contestants — LaShawn Smith representing Novelis and Ron and Dana Simons representing Next Step — received a coupon good for an oil change as consolation prizes.
Kim excitedly called her relatives and reached Mary, who agreed the news would brighten their vacation. "It absolutely will," Mary said.
Kim downplayed her contribution to the victory. "[Mary] said, 'Pick a box,' and I guess I picked the right one," she said.
Kim said Mary agreed to give her a cut if they won, but didn't say how much would be shared. Kim then joked that she'd just hold on to the check until she knows her slice of the pie is satisfactory.
"I have something on her, don't I?" she said with a laugh.
"They're very giving throughout Terre Haute," Kim said of Mary and Rob, who were private donors not representing any other organization. "They give to a lot of different charities. They've always been generous with their money."
It was the second year in a row in which the winner was not actually on hand to receive the prize. Last year, Katie Dilling won the 10 grand while appearing via Zoom.
Participants in the Resource Drive collected entries for the contest by being either a first-time or new donor; the amount of money they donated also bumped up the number of entries they amassed.
United Way of the Wabash Valley's Abby Desboro and Danielle Isbel and Terre Haute Chevrolet's general manager Kevin Cauble presented Kim with a check for $10,000.
During the United Way's Resource Drive, it raised $83,000 from 13,000 donors. The $10,000 for the prize is provided by Terre Haute Chevrolet.
Cauble said Terre Haute Chevrolet's partnership with the United Way dates back more than a decade.
"We look for any opportunity we can to give back to the community," he said. "One of the best ways is through United Way. Their programs revolve around education, employment, health care — those things they do to support the community are so important. They're pros."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.