Siren testing is Tuesday morning in Sullivan County

Officials will be testing tornado sirens in Sullivan County on Tuesday between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Communities throughout the nation will be testing notification systems in conjunction with National Severe Weather Preparedness Week, sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
These sirens play an important role, as they are designed to alert citizens who may be outdoors. It is unlikely that sirens will be heard inside homes and closed buildings.
Citizens should not call 911 when an outdoor siren is heard. Dispatchers and 911 lines must be kept free to handle potential incoming emergency calls.
When severe weather is on the horizon and an outdoor weather siren is heard, that is an indication of a tornado warning. A tornado warning indicates a tornado is very likely for the area. Residents should take immediate cover and connect to local media outlets for more information.
The sirens planned for Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. are only a test.
