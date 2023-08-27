One person died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in Vigo County.
Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Harlan Drive just east of U.S. Highway 41. The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The female passenger sustained fatal injuries. She was identified by officials as Laurie Lowe, 55, of Terre Haute.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends,” Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
The male driver was injured and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
