Davis Park Elementary custodian Richard Goodall has become a social media sensation with his rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," which he sang during a year-end program at the school.
A TikTok video posted by someone who saw his performance has received close to 3 million views, but it's been shared to other media platforms as well.
Goodall, who sounds amazingly like former Journey lead singer Steve Perry, even got a social media shout-out from Perry. "I love this," Perry wrote.
"He's one of my favorite singers of all time," Goodall said.
During the Davis Park Elementary talent show in late May, he saw that someone was taking video of his singing, but he didn't think anything about it. The very next day, the video was already getting many views on TikTok. And it's only escalated since and also has been re-posted on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Goodall has closed out programs and talent shows at other VCSC schools where he has worked.
Before the video ends, enthusiastic children are seen jumping, dancing and waving their arms as Goodall sings. "They were having fun," said the 53-year-old.
He chose the song "Don't Stop Believin" as he thought about fifth-graders moving onto middle school. "They are moving on. Don't stop believing in what you love," he hoped was the message.
As to his new-found fame, Goodall says, "It's humbling. I'm overwhelmed. It's kind of hard for someone like me to comprehend this."
He has worked at the Vigo County School Corp. for more than 20 years, including Hoosier Prairie, West Vigo Elementary and now Davis Park. When interviewed, he had been removing wax from a floor in the counselor's office.
He's been singing for many years as a hobby, and he's performed in local contests as well as others in Indianapolis. He also has been part of two gospel groups. Goodall likes all kinds of music, whether rock, country or gospel.
The video has been seen on NBC's Today Show as well as American Songwriter online. He's done some interviews and has been asked to do more.
While his celebrity has skyrocketed, "I'm still getting up at 5 a.m. I'm still the same guy I've always been," he said. He's still the Davis Park custodial worker scrubbing floors and cleaning furniture.
"But it's been kind of wild," he said.
