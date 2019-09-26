Singer Mandy Harvey is Oct. 22 ISU Speaker Series guest

Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer/songwriter and America’s Got Talent runner-up, will share her message of “Continuing to Try” as part of the Indiana State University Speaker Series.
Harvey will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Tilson Auditorium on campus, and a book signing will follow. The event is free and open to the public.
Harvey began her pursuit of music and was set to become a vocal music education major at Colorado State University. At 18, she lost her hearing due to a neurological disorder and left that program. A couple of years later, Harvey decided to return to music and became a regular performer at several local jazz lounges.
Harvey caught the nation's attention in her audition with America’s Got Talent in 2017. She auditioned with an original song entitled “Try” and won over both crowd and judges, receiving the golden buzzer on to the final round. She has released three albums: “Smile," “After You’ve Gone,” and “All of Me.”
Her book “Sensing the Rhythm” chronicles her journey. She speaks with the mission to encourage, inspire and assist others to break through their personal barriers.
For more information, visit www.hulmancenter.org or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
