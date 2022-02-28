Sinfonietta Pops play March 6 at SMWC

The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will present the concert “Beloved” in conjunction with the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read program.
The 2022 Big Read book is Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” The concert will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The orchestra selected music that relates to the historic time period and subject matter of the Big Read book. A narration is written to explain the music, its composers and place in history.
Dee Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be the narrator.
Selections on the playlist include "Mississippi Suite" by Ferde Grofe, an impressionistic tone poem in four movements which describes a journey down the river. It begins with the "Father of Waters," moves to "Huckleberry Finn," then "Old Creole Days" and ends with "Mardi Gras."
Other titles on the list include "Tara" from Fred Steiner’s score of Gone With the Wind and "Satchmo: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong."
Admission fees are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children under the age of 10 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.
